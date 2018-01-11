Anti-judiciary speech: Petition against PM Abbasi submitted in LHC
LAHORE, January 11: A petition against Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) for holding anti-judiciary speech during his Sialkot visit.
Advocate Azhar Siddiq filed a petition on the behalf of civil society’s Amna Malik, stating that the premier insulted Supreme Court’s (SC) Panama decision by saying that it will go in trash.
The plaintiff said that PM Abbasi should have not uttered such words as he is head of the state. She further demanded to launch contempt of court investigation against him.
Earlier, LHC had issued notices to ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary speeches.
Justice Shahid Kareem conducted hearing on Amna Malik’s petition against the Sharif family during which, the plaintiff said that Nawaz and Maryam had once again criticized courts in Kot Mominabad rally.
Petitioner’s lawyer requested to ban broadcast of Nawaz and Maryam’s speeches. He continued that as per the Constitution, no one is allowed to say anything against judiciary and army. – NNI
