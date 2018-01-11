Imran to start protest movement with Qadri from January 18
ISLAMABAD, January 11: While strongly condemning the brutal incident in Kasur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced to launch a protest movement from January 18 along with Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri.
“Allama Tahir-ul-Qadri is coming on January 17. I, with full force along with my tigers, will come out on January 18,” he said. “I stand with him, as they have not been given justice in over years,” he said addressing a press conference.
The PTI chairman appealed to chief justice to take notice of the Model Town incident, and the state expenditures at Jati Umrah residence in Raiwand of the Sharif family.
“I as a Pakistani appeal to you to take suo moto notice of the Model Town incident,” he said adding that over seven billions are spent on security and 2500 policeman are deployed of the Sharif’s residence in Jati Umrah and this should be probed.
He said the nation was united after the Army Public School incident, and a National Action Plan was formulated. Now, after the incident in Kasur, the nation is united again. He said the nation is aggrieved over the barbaric and inhumane incident, and while similar incidents have occurred in the past, the society prays the such incidents do not take place, and there is a need to safeguard children. – DNA
