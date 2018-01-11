Only peaceful Afghanistan can ensure lasting regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, January 11: The chief military spokesperson has said that there cannot be lasting peace in the region unless security and stability is ensured in Afghanistan.
“Peace has returned to the Pakistan and its future is prosperous,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said during an interview to a private news channel.
“The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) could never
have defeated al Qaeda in Afghanistan without Pakistan’s support, the DG said when asked about US President Trump’s recent tirade against Pakistan.
In his tweet on January 1, Trump had lashed out Pakistan, accusing the country of “lying and deceit” in return for billions of dollars. He had also accused the country of harbouring terrorists and providing safe havens to them.
According to DG ISPR, Pakistan provided ISAF all logistic and intelligence support to overcome terrorism in Afghanistan. “Pakistan, with significantly less resources achieved what the security forces in Afghanistan couldn’t with all of their resources,” he said. “There was no terrorism in Pakistan before the Afghan war and our target is to take Pakistan to the pre-war peaceful era.” – Agencies

Only peaceful Afghanistan can ensure lasting regional peace: DG ISPR
