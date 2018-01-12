Trump’ s statement that his country has given a lot of money to Pakistan is as true as President Bush’s statement that Saddam Hussain had weapons of mass destruction which was made a basis of armed aggression by him against Iraq. It is another matter that when Iraq was invaded by the US army not a single weapon of mass destruction was found anywhere in that country.
But for the open support of Zia- ul- Haque in 1980s,America would not have succeeded in pushing the Soviet forces out of Afghanistan. Had Washington had any soft corner in its heart for the Afghans, it would not have left Afghanistan in the lurch silently to fend for itself after the pull out of Soviet forces and instead made a developmental plan on the lines of Marshal plan for the rehabilitation of Afghanistan. That gesture would surely have won the heart and soul of the Afghans and in that case they would never have given Osama a refuge in their country and Afghanistan would not have faced the resultant turmoil which it witnessed after nine- eleven.
The allegation of Washington that the terrorists who commit terrorism in Afghanistan cross over from Pakistan is laughable . May one ask it what precluded thousands of American marines stationed in Afghanistan from taking them on if they come to Afghanistan from Pakistan? What are American forces for ?What are they doing there?If the Americans are really serious for better policing of the Durand Line why it is not helping Pakistan financially to construct military check posts all along it?
The fact of the matter is that the Yankees are fighting a losing battle in Afghanistan which is turning into another Vietnam for them . The harsh posture adopted by Trump is a reflection of his frustration due to the failure of US to defeat the Taliban.
Has Trump gone mad?
