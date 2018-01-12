FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Image result for FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, January 12: The foreign office today summoned acting Deputy Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan to lodge protest over casualties due to repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Foreign Office’s director general for South Asia and Saarc, Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomatic that a 65-year-old woman was killed due to Indian firing along the LoC.
Another five have been injured due to Indian aggression since the beginning of the year, the statement said.
According to the foreign office, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days, and 1,900 violations in 2017.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Pakistan felt betrayed over recent U.S statements: Army Chief
Sharif brothers have failed to reform Punjab police: Imran
No more terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan: PM
FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations
India steps up China border patrols, vows to handle ‘assertiveness’
Trump’s Muslim aide hopeful for improvement in Pakistan-U.S relations
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed
Pakistan has ability, talent to bounce back in NZ series: Sallu
Only peaceful Afghanistan can ensure lasting regional peace: DG ISPR
Imran to start protest movement with Qadri from January 18
Anti-judiciary speech: Petition against PM Abbasi submitted in LHC
Pakistan in talks with U.S over security assistance: Foreign Office

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved