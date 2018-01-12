FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations
ISLAMABAD, January 12: The foreign office today summoned acting Deputy Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan to lodge protest over casualties due to repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Foreign Office’s director general for South Asia and Saarc, Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomatic that a 65-year-old woman was killed due to Indian firing along the LoC.
Another five have been injured due to Indian aggression since the beginning of the year, the statement said.
According to the foreign office, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days, and 1,900 violations in 2017.-Agencies
