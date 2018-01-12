Sharif brothers have failed to reform Punjab police: Imran
Says criminals have been inducted in the police force to protect Sharifs
Criticising the Punjab government over, what he claimed, its failure to improve the provincial police department, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that despite being in the power for 19 years, Sharif brothers – deposed PM Nawaz and CM Shehbaz – have failed to reform police.
“People don’t trust Punjab police,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Peshawar on Friday, sources reported.
“We have appointed the inspector general (IG) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on merit… performance of KPK police makes me happy,” he remarked, adding that merit could only be implemented once institutions were strengthened.
The statement came on the heels of Punjab police’s crackdown on people protesting against the brutal murder and rape of eight-year-old Zainab in Kasur that allegedly killed two protesters and injured many others on Wednesday.
Taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, the PTI chief said nations do not progress by building roads in advertisements. “Sharif brothers can do nothing but deceive the masses,” he added.
Khan said 10 out of 11 suspects had been arrested in connection with a 16-year-old girl paraded naked in Dera Ismail Khan, adding that if persuaded properly, bureaucracy can perform tasks that even the private institutions would struggle to take on.
“A donkey doesn’t turn into Zebra by painting stripes,” he remarked in an apparent reference to recently changed uniform of the Punjab police.
While visiting Kasur to offer condolence to the Zainab’s family on Wednesday, Imran had said the police system in Punjab was spoiled by Sharif brothers.
“Criminals were inducted in the police force to protect the Sharifs,” he said, adding that the Sharifs had 2,500 policemen for their security and spent Rs7 billion on security for themselves.
Bringing up the Model Town incident in Lahore, the PTI chief likened the Punjab police reaction from 2014 to what was witnessed in Kasur.
“The Model Town incident showed how the police are in their control. The victims haven’t been provided justice as yet, something which can be witnessed by the entire nation,” Imran added.-Agencies
