Pakistan felt betrayed over recent U.S statements: Army Chief
US values Pakistan’s role towards war on terror: Gen Joseph Votel
RAWALPINDI, January 12: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the entire Pakistani nation felt betrayed over recent US statements despite decades of cooperation following President Donald Trump’s tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.
In his New Year tweet, Trump had accused Pakistan of lies and deceit. “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he tweeted.
Trump’s accusations heightened tensions between Pakistan and the US. The tensions resulted in suspension of military assistance to Pakistan, announced by Trump led US administration on January 5.
According to the ISPR, COAS received two phone calls from US Centcom Commander General Joseph Votel and one from a US senator over the week to discuss Pak-US security cooperation following the tweet.
General Votel apprised the army chief about the US decision regarding the US security assistance and coalition support fund.
“The general said that the US values Pakistan’s role towards the war on terror and expected that the ongoing turbulence remains a temporary phase,” the ISPR said.
He also conveyed to the army chief that the US is not contemplating any unilateral action inside Pakistan but is seeking cooperation to tackle Afghan nationals who, in his view, use Pakistan’s soil against Afghanistan, the ISPR informed.
“This view, he felt, was undermining Pakistan’s contributions in the war against terrorism in Washington,” the ISPR statement added further.
COAS said that Pakistan shall continue its sincere ccounterterrorism efforts even without US financial support in accordance with our national interest and shall remain committed to bring it to its logical conclusion along with other stakeholders.
COAS said that Pakistan has suffered hugely due to great power contestation in the region. He said that Pakistan is fully aware of US concerns on activities of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and we are already undertaking multiple actions through Operation Raddul Fasaad to deny any residual capacity to terrorists of all hue and colour for which return of Afghan Refugees is an essential prerequisite. Pakistan is also strengthening border controls unilaterally but if Afghanistan genuinely feels affected from Pakistan, bilateral border management must be Kabul’s top priority as well.
COAS reiterated that Pakistan will not seek resumption of aid but expect honourable recognition of our contributions, sacrifices and unwavering resolve in fight against terrorism for peace and stability in the region. COAS further said that Pakistan will keep supporting all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan despite the tendency to scapegoat Pakistan, as peace in Afghanistan is the only way to move towards enduring peace and stability in the region. – Agencies
