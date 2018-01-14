CJP grills Karachi Mayor over unsafe water and substandard milk

KARACHI, January 14: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar summoned Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Sunday to explain his position over issues regarding water and substandard milk in the metropolis.
The CJP, who conducted the hearing at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on weekend also reprimanded Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).
During his conversation with Akhter, the top judge observed that Karachi Mayor was responsible for solving the issues of the city.
“You are the Mayor of city, learn something from the past and give me the solution,” observed the judge in strong-words.
On the other hand, the mayor responded that multiple issues were plaguing the city adding that the system of water board was troubled.
Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that reports were not enough as the court needed their implementation.
On the issues of milk, the CJP directed that companies should differentiate between milk and tea-whiteners by mentioning them clearly on the packing.
Moreover, the chief justice ordered the chief secretary to direct the drug inspector for holding market raids in a bid to confiscate injections used to enhance milk production in cows by infusing hormones.
He also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency and the drug inspector to evaluate the stocks of injection with distributors and retailers.-DNA

