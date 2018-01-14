Experience of hindsight tells us that quite a large number of mega corruption cases fail in our courts because of the poor prosecution on the part of the Prosecution Department.The Prosecution inspectors have their own limitations as they are not independent in their action.They do whatever their political bosses want them to do.Their service depends at the pleasure of the executive.Unless a constitutional umbrella ensuring security of service is provided to them they would not be in a position to call a spade a spade.Unless a separate cadre in the true sense if the word is set up for the Prosecution and the prosecuting inspectors are be made answerable to the High court instead of IGPthey simply cannot act independently .The criminals,more often than not, get away with lightly from the courts after they give them the benefit of the doubt on account of flimsy evidence against them.
It is a pity that not a single government has ever thought it necessary to enter into some sort of a legal agreements with foreign countries binding them legally to transfer ill gotten money stacked in foreign banks by the criminals belonging to Pakistan if any Pakistani court gives a verdict confiscating their belongings.The same goes for money laundering.At the moment there is no such clause in our extradition treaties with foreign countries under which we could ask them to hand over the money of the convicted criminals to us in accordance with the court orders which they have stacked in their banks or help the Pakistan government in putting to auction their landed property in foreign countries and transfer the money so realised from auction to Pakistan.
Make Prosecution branch independent
