A great setback to PML-N in Balochistan

Balochistan Assembly’s former deputy speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was sworn in as the new chief minister of the province on Saturday. Bizenjo’s cabinet will comprise 14 members including Tahir Mehmood Khan, Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Nawab Changez Khan Marri, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Mrs Rahat Jamali, Abdul Majeed Abro, Mir Asim Kurd Giloo, Mir Amir Rind, Ghulam Dastagir Badini, Mohammad Akbar Askani, Sheikh Jaffer Khan Mandokhel, Agha Raza, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar and Prince Ahmed Ali. PML-Q’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had earlier in the day been voted in as the third chief minister of Balochistan in four years in a session of the provincial assembly. He was elected after former CM Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri stepped down from his post last week. The only contestant against Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo was Agha Syed Liaqat Ali of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP) after Abdul Rahim Khan Ziaratwal also of PkMAP, withdrew in favor of Liaqat Ali.
Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Durrani announced Bizenjo’s victory after the process of voting formally ended. Talking to the media after his election, he dismissed speculations about the dissolution of Balochistan Assembly, terming them as mere rumors. He vowed to bring peace to the province and make efforts to alleviate reservations of disgruntled Baloch leaders. However, he warned that elements that tried to disturb the country’s peace will not be spared, and writ of the government would be ensured at all costs. During the voting at provincial assembly, Bazenjo got 41 votes. Three MPAs of National Party also voted for Bazenjo. Manzoor Kakar of Pashtukhuwa Milli Awami Party also voted for new elected Chief Minister, who is likely to get notice for deviating from the party line. Abdul Quddus Bazenjo has been advocating for end of insurgency and militancy in the province and has asked people to become of part of political system.
It is obvious that the elements having soft corner for the insurgents, or were opposed to the establishment on the behest of the PML-N have been routed in the election for the new chief minister. It is a great setback to the PML-N, as it has lost the Balochistan province. In fact, PML-N leadership has been too preoccupied with the cases in the Accountability Court against Sharif family, and had not time to help save former CM Sanaullah Zehri. In view of Nawaz Sharif’s statements against judiciary and military, applications have been given to the courts against him; however if case is registered under Article 6 of the Constitution for drawing his parallelism with Sh. Mujib-ur-Rehman could land him in great trouble.
Addressing the lawyers at Punjab House, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif among other things said: “Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was not a rebel, but was made into one due to tragic consequences that followed the state’s refusal to allow a popularly elected leader to hold the prime minister’s office… What has been done to me, and to all the elected prime ministers in this country’s history, is not correct.” He accused the judiciary of complicity in weakening the democratic process, adding that they had “legitimised dictatorships by inventing the doctrine of necessity.” Regarding the current Chief Justice of Pakistan’s suo moto notices of conditions at public hospitals, Sharif said: “Feel free to go to these hospitals, but also look at what is happening in your own courts. Hundreds of thousands of cases are pending in courts and people are awaiting their decision.”
A great setback to PML-N in Balochistan
