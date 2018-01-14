Iranian Army to boost training cooperation with 25 countries

TEHRAN, Jan 14 (DNA): Military and defense attachés of 25 friendly countries met here on Sunday with the commander of the Iranian Army’s College of Military Sciences Brigadier General Hossein Valivand Zamani.
The meeting was held for the second time with the purpose of planning more cooperation with friendly and ally countries in the field of education. Defense and military attachés of Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Greece, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Oman, Syria, China, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, India,
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Russia and North Korea attended the meeting.
They also visited a photo and book exhibition on the history of the Persian Gulf and the hidden motives behind certain efforts to change the name of this important waterway.-DNA

