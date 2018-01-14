ISPR warns against responding to Army impersonators

Image result for ISPR warns against responding to Army impersonators

RAWALPINDI, January 14: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday has cautioned people not to respond to any call or messages, asking personal information on the pretext of census.
In a statement issued by ISPR, “There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials.”
The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc. Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces, it further stated.
Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125, the media wing of Pakistan Army appealed. NNI

News In Pictures

Imran describes Sharif family as a political mafia
FO terms Indian Army Chief’s statement about Pakistan as irresponsible
Indian Army Chief says he favours ramping up military offensives against Pakistan
ISPR warns against responding to Army impersonators
Iranian Army to boost training cooperation with 25 countries
‘Modi is a close friend of Israel’: Netanyahu kicks off historic tour of New Delhi
CJP grills Karachi Mayor over unsafe water and substandard milk
England win by 5 wickets with 7 balls remaining
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal new sanctions draw Iran threat
Pakistan felt betrayed over recent U.S statements: Army Chief
Sharif brothers have failed to reform Punjab police: Imran
No more terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan: PM

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved