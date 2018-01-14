FO terms Indian Army Chief’s statement about Pakistan as irresponsible

ISLAMABAD, January 14: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal has also termed statement of Indian Army Chief as irresponsible, reported Radio Pakistan . In a tweet message, he said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself and there must not be any misadventure based on the miscalculation.
Meanwhile, talking to PTV, the Spokesperson said attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan’s soil should be stopped. He said Pakistan is hosting over one point four million Afghan refugees and now they should be repatriated to their country.-Agencies

FO terms Indian Army Chief's statement about Pakistan as irresponsible
