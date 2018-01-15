Younis Khan calls on critics to be less ‘harsh’ on the team
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, commenting on the dismal performance of Pakistan cricket team against New Zealand has stated that Pakistan always faced problems in New Zealand and that critics should not be harsh on the team.
“This was the team that won champions trophy for us, they were the same players. We do face problems in New Zealand every time. We need to back players,” the former captain stated.
Speaking to media in Karachi on Sunday, Younis said the team’s performance revolves around the performance of the captain and that a captain needs to be an example for his rest of the teammates and advised Sarfraz Ahmed to focus on his performance and fitness to lead the national team from the front.
“When you are a captain then you have more responsibility on your shoulder,” said Younis Khan.
Younis, who lead Pakistan to World T20 victory in 2010, highlighted that captain’s performance is very crucial for the team’s overall performance, saying that whenever the captain performs the team performs automatically.
“He needs to give himself some time,” he said.
He, however, stressed that the batsmen need to work hard in order to develop their skills for adapting to different conditions.
“Batsmen need to work on skills to adapt to different conditions at different venues. We can’t always blame conditions. It is up to the batsmen to improve, we as seniors must help them,” he said.
“If the team needs me in the role of players’ development as batting consultant or coach, I am always available,” he expressed.
