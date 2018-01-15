Will Saudi Crown Prince be able to modernise his country?

Though Mohammad bin Salman is crown prince but he has been exercising full powers of the Saudi King for the last so many months.He has embarked upon a massive reform agenda and in the process has also curtailed many powers of the Sheikh family which is direct descendent of Abdal Wahab who was a co- sharer in power with Ibne Saud the founder of the House of Saud .Together the offspring of these two families have been ruling over this desert kingdom for the last 250 years.While the Sauds looked after military and political affairs of the kingdom the Wahabis attended to its religious affairs.
King Faisal was the first Saudi monarch who wanted to modernise Saudi society and he undertook many reforms.He was cut down by one of his nephew and with it his reform agenda was rolled back by his successors.Hitherto, the torch bearers of Wahabism in Saudi Arabia are silent over the reforms initiated by the crown prince but who knows the extremists among them react against them like the religious fanatics who had besieged Kaaba in 1979 for good two weeks before they were dislodged but not before hundreds of pilgrims and Saudi security forces were killed in the shoot out between them and the law and order enforcing agencies.
POSTSCRIPT : Who is the greatest batsman among Kohli,Smith and Roots?These three cricketers have shown extraordinary promise by their consistency and excellent batting averages.The cricket observers see no or very little difference in their batting.The Indians have started forgetting Tendulkar after seeing Kohli.The Aussies compare Smith with Bradman while Englishman liken Roots with Geoff Boycott .

