Nisar can leave PML-N if really a man of principle: Pervaiz Rasheed

LAHORE: Former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed said on Monday that if former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Chaudhry Nisar is as disciplined as he says then he should leave the party.
Senator Rasheed said the former interior minister passed “misleading statements about the party during testing times”.
The party should make a decision unanimously regarding Nisar, said Rasheed, adding that if his vote is required then he will suggest it.
“Someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval,”
said Rasheed.
Earlier in an interview to a private TV Channel, Rasheed denied that he was used as a scapegoat, in response to a question about his ouster from office.
“Nawaz Sharif had to take the decision under duress,” he said. “I know Nawaz was not responsible for my ouster.”-Agencies

