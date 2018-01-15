American diplomat acknowledges Pakistan’s role in countering terrorism
ISLAMABAD, January 15: Visiting U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State Ambassador Alice Wells conveyed the U.S. desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objectives of stabilizing Afghanistan.
Ambassador Wells held talks with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the foreign ministry in Islamabad at a time when relationship between Pakistan and the U.S. over the January 1 Tweet by President Donald Trump in which he had leveled serious charges against Pakistani including the allegation that the country supports the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network.
Days after the controversial tweet, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that Washington would withhold 255 million U.S. dollars in assistance to Pakistan from the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) fund, which is used to provide military equipment and training to friendly countries.
In apparent a tit-for-tat reaction, Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan announced last week that Pakistan has suspended defense and intelligence cooperation with the United States amid growing tensions over the U.S. suspension of military aid to Pakistan.
The visit of Ambassador Wells is the first visit by a senior American diplomat amid the heightened tension.
“Noting the importance of the longstanding bilateral relationship, Ambassador Wells acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism and conveyed the US desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objectives of stabilizing Afghanistan,” a statement from Pakistan Foreign Ministry quoted Ambassador Wells as saying.
She argued that as an immediate neighbor and important country of the region, Pakistan’s support was critical to the success of the U.S. strategy for Afghanistan, the statement said.
To this end, Ambassador Wells underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation between the two sides to improve coordination in counter-terrorism efforts. – DNA
