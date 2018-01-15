Pakistan nukes can target all Indian cities: Minister for Defence Production
SHEIKHUPURA, anuary 15: Amid exchange of admonitions between Pakistan and India, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain turns up the heat after he says that Pakistan has advanced nuclear and missile technology that can “target every city of
India”. In a statement, the minister said that Indian army chief’s assertion was irresponsible and threatening, adding that this statement would be taken seriously.
Tanveer said that neither the United States nor defence equipment procured from it were reliable. He said Pakistan did a lot for the US, but it too is not a trustworthy partner.
He went on to say that the defence items purchased from the US do not work when needed.
“Our defence production is increasing. The army’s 80 per cent needs are being met domestically,” said the defence production minister, adding that Pakistan is among 6-7 countries of the world that make their own fighter aircraft.
Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat dismissed assertions that Pakistani tactical nuclear weapons had effectively countered India’s ability to impose a conventional military war on Pakistan.
“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” he said. Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif called Rawat’s statement “very irresponsible” the same day.-DNA
