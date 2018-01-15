Imran vows to bring back looted national wealth, once in power
KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan on Monday vowed to demolish all obstacles in the way of bringing back looted national wealth if he comes into power.
Addressing students at Khushal Khan Khattak University here, Khan said all money-launderers would be brought to accountability and the looted money would be invested in education sector.
He lamented that education sector had never been given its due share, besides the importance it deserved. “Education is one of the biggest challenges of Pakistan,” he noted.
Appearing optimistic, Khan said the PTI would make majority in the national assembly as result of General Elections 2018. “Besides education, our party also intends to invest in sports infrastructure,” he said.
PTI chairman claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constructed over a hundred playgrounds in the province to promote sports and recreational activities.
Recalling his cricket-playing days, Khan said he was inspired by former Australian captain Greg Chappell and he learnt a winning attitude from him.
“Greg Chappell had always stressed the importance of a winning mindset,” he recalled, adding, he learnt to overcome fear of failure from him.-Agencies
