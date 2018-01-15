Nawaz trying to become another Sheikh Mujib: Tahirul Qadri

  • Says one-day protest may convert into a dharna

Image result for Nawaz trying to become another Sheikh Mujib: Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE, January 15: The leader of Pakistan Awami Tahreek, Dr. Tahirul Qadri said that our struggle is going on towards its conclusion. He said that the protest to be held on January 17 may convert into a Dharna instead of one-day demonstration.
He expressed these views during The Reporters Programme at a private TV Channel on Monday. He said that on January 17th the last phase of our protest will start. He added that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan besides me will address the protest rally. It is also expected that JI leader, Sirajul Haq will address the protest rally. He said that our political alliance is only for the oppressed class. Tahirul Qadri said that Nawaz Sharif has described Mujibur Rehman as his leader. He said Nawaz Sharif is trying to become 2nd Mujibur Rehman.
While criticizing the Government Qadri said that nobody can save the enemies of humanity from being knock out. He said that Nawaz Sharif has gone one step forward to Godfather. He said that I have held many meetings with Asif Ali Zardari and we will remain united till getting success.-Agencies

