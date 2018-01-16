In 2014 when the Model Town massacre had occurred, the Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had taken two steps to diffuse the national rage at such a blatant use of murderous state force against unarmed and innocent citizens that included aged men and women as well as young ones. One, he promptly set up a one-man enquiry commission and made a firm commitment to the nation that he would not lose a moment in stepping down if found responsible. Two, he persuaded the Punjab Law Minister to leave his job pending the enquiry report.
He back-tracked on both the counts, yet he did take the tragedy seriously. Now it seems he is so strongly bonded to Rana Sanaullah through intense ‘feelings’ that he is willing to put his own political future at stake rather than to bow to the opposition demand and sack the highly irresponsible, foul-mouthed and no-holds-barred man in control of Law & Order.
The country is on the precipice of huge unrest and strife, and interestingly and ironically, the name of the key character in all the three reasons of protest is Rana Sanaullah. He is the man ‘wanted’ by Pir Sialvi regarding his highly irresponsible behaviour regarding the issue of Khatm-i-Nabooat. He is the man ‘wanted’ by those whose protest is focused on the Model Town massacre. And he is the man ‘wanted’ in connection with the Justice for Zainab case because of his position (the Police reports to him and takes orders from him).
In one way Rana Sahib has good reasons to celebrate his indispensability. And in the other way, the Nation has good reasons to mourn over its helplessness—having to suffer a governing order of this quality.
Is there no possibility of common sense to prevail to prevent the country from sliding into a bottomless pit of dangerous strife and unrest?
LET US ENVY RANA SANAULLAH
In 2014 when the Model Town massacre had occurred, the Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had taken two steps to diffuse the national rage at such a blatant use of murderous state force against unarmed and innocent citizens that included aged men and women as well as young ones. One, he promptly set up a one-man enquiry commission and made a firm commitment to the nation that he would not lose a moment in stepping down if found responsible. Two, he persuaded the Punjab Law Minister to leave his job pending the enquiry report.
He back-tracked on both the counts, yet he did take the tragedy seriously. Now it seems he is so strongly bonded to Rana Sanaullah through intense ‘feelings’ that he is willing to put his own political future at stake rather than to bow to the opposition demand and sack the highly irresponsible, foul-mouthed and no-holds-barred man in control of Law & Order.
The country is on the precipice of huge unrest and strife, and interestingly and ironically, the name of the key character in all the three reasons of protest is Rana Sanaullah. He is the man ‘wanted’ by Pir Sialvi regarding his highly irresponsible behaviour regarding the issue of Khatm-i-Nabooat. He is the man ‘wanted’ by those whose protest is focused on the Model Town massacre. And he is the man ‘wanted’ in connection with the Justice for Zainab case because of his position (the Police reports to him and takes orders from him).
In one way Rana Sahib has good reasons to celebrate his indispensability. And in the other way, the Nation has good reasons to mourn over its helplessness—having to suffer a governing order of this quality.
Is there no possibility of common sense to prevail to prevent the country from sliding into a bottomless pit of dangerous strife and unrest?