In a parliamentary democracy every political party which wants to contest general elections present to the electorate its election manifesto well before the election date,at least one year prior to it. Seminars are held by them throughout the nook and cranny of the country for a detailed discussion on them. Sometimes they have to recast their manifestos taking into account new suggestions from the public and changed ground realities.
Elections are on the anvil. They can be held any moment. Has anybody come across election manifesto of any political party?What does this indicate?Sheer apathy and indifference of the election parties to the problems of the country. It means that they couldn’t care less about the pressing problems of the teeming millions of this country.
Almost all the politicians use future tense while making promises with the electorate which are often vague also.
The political scene of the country is becoming murkier by the day. The political adversaries are indulging in mud- slinging with rare abandon against one another. Not all the allegations which they level against one another are false. There are some truths and some half- truths,no doubt, but the fact of the matter is that many sacred cows stand exposed in the process. The common man is fed with a lot of information about them. He knows who stand where and if he even now makes a wrong choice in the election ,then God be with him.
Where are election manifestos?
