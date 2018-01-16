War of words between Chaudhry Nisar, Pervaiz Rashid continues
ISLAMABAD, January 16: The verbal duel between former federal ministers Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Pervaiz Rashid has entered the second day as the two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders continued accusing each other of deceiving the masses on Tuesday.
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on Monday, had urged the party leadership to make Dawn Leaks report public so as to expose the role of former information minister Pervaiz Rashid in the saga.
Nisar’s call came through his spokesperson after Rashid advised him to quit the party for criticising it at critical times.
In another statement issued by his spokesman today, Nisar said Rashid was a compulsive liar and a brown-noser. “And just because of these two characteristics, he is posing as the Aristotle of PML-N these days,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.
The reaction came hours after the former information minister, speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, claimed that Nisar had not won any election without the electoral symbol of the PML-N.
“Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan contested the Punjab Assembly seat in 1985, 1988, 1990 and 2013 without the electoral symbol of lion and won it by the grace of Almighty,” read the statement.
The committee formed to probe the Dawn Leaks issue had highlighted continuous lies by Rashid and charged him for hiding facts, said Nisar’s spokesman. He advised Rashid to refrain from issuing unnecessary statements and urged him to put efforts for making the Dawn Leaks report public instead. On Monday, Rashid had said in a statement that Nisar should quit the PML-N after making his thinking about the party politics known.
The former information minister believed that Nisar was prone to giving controversial statements against the PML-N and its leadership at a time when the party was facing immense external pressure and direly needed support from its leaders.
Rashid asked the PML-N leadership to think about ousting Nisar from the party and if his vote was needed in this regard, he was ready to do it.
The PML-N had removed Rashid from the post of information minister after the emergence of the Dawn Leaks controversy.-Agencies
