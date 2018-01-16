Tahirul Qadri-led alliance barred from holding rally on Mall Road
LAHORE, January 16: Citing security reasons, the city administration on Tuesday said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led (PAT) multi-party protest rally, set to be held on Jan 17 (Wednesday) on Mall Road in Lahore, could not be allowed.
“It is to reiterate that in the wake of threat alerts to the public gathering/ public places and threats to District Lahore and security concerns shared by agencies, the said protest, is not recommended to be held in the open place,” a letter sent by Lahore’s deputy commissioner in response to a request for holding the rally in wake of Model Town killings incident.
The deputy commissioner in letter further said that Lahore High Court (LHC) has also imposed ban on staging rallies and protest on Mall road under section 144 Cr.P.C.
It added that holding the protest rally will be tantamount to the contempt of high court’s orders and violations of ban imposed by the Punjab government.
Meanwhile, preparations for staging the anti-government rally, demanding resignations of the ruling party, are in full swing. Containers and trucks have been transported to the spot, while a big stage is being prepared outside the Punjab Assembly.
The preparations have caused a traffic jam on all roads connecting to the Mall Road.
The letter states, “If you are adamant to hold the protest, you will be solely responsible for any untoward incident”. The administration urged him to follow the code of conduct strictly.
After the provincial government released a report on Model Town incident preparted by Justice Baqar Najafi, PAT chief had announced to launch a campaign against ruling party, PML-N on Jan 17.
Opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others have announced their support for the PAT’s movement.
Earlier, Qadri was demanding resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanaullah, but now he aimed at ousting the entire govt of the PML-N.-DNA
Tahirul Qadri-led alliance barred from holding rally on Mall Road
LAHORE, January 16: Citing security reasons, the city administration on Tuesday said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led (PAT) multi-party protest rally, set to be held on Jan 17 (Wednesday) on Mall Road in Lahore, could not be allowed.
“It is to reiterate that in the wake of threat alerts to the public gathering/ public places and threats to District Lahore and security concerns shared by agencies, the said protest, is not recommended to be held in the open place,” a letter sent by Lahore’s deputy commissioner in response to a request for holding the rally in wake of Model Town killings incident.
The deputy commissioner in letter further said that Lahore High Court (LHC) has also imposed ban on staging rallies and protest on Mall road under section 144 Cr.P.C.
It added that holding the protest rally will be tantamount to the contempt of high court’s orders and violations of ban imposed by the Punjab government.
Meanwhile, preparations for staging the anti-government rally, demanding resignations of the ruling party, are in full swing. Containers and trucks have been transported to the spot, while a big stage is being prepared outside the Punjab Assembly.
The preparations have caused a traffic jam on all roads connecting to the Mall Road.
The letter states, “If you are adamant to hold the protest, you will be solely responsible for any untoward incident”. The administration urged him to follow the code of conduct strictly.
After the provincial government released a report on Model Town incident preparted by Justice Baqar Najafi, PAT chief had announced to launch a campaign against ruling party, PML-N on Jan 17.
Opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others have announced their support for the PAT’s movement.
Earlier, Qadri was demanding resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanaullah, but now he aimed at ousting the entire govt of the PML-N.-DNA