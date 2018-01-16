Grand protest to start at noon today: Tahirul Qadri

  • Imran and Zardari will address different sessions at one stage

LAHORE, January 16: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) supremo Dr Tahirul Qadri said on Tuesday that the party’s ‘grand protest’ will start at noon on Wednesday.LAHORE, January 16: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) supremo Dr Tahirul Qadri said on Tuesday that the party’s ‘grand protest’ will start at noon on Wednesday.The protest, to be held at Mall Road and attended by major opposition parties, seeks the resignations of the ruling party, including the Punjab chief minister and law minister, over the 2014 Model Town incident.Addressing the media, Qadri said tomorrow’s protest will be divided into two sessions, adding that, “we are not asking for resignations…they will have to give their resignations”.According to Qadri there will only be one stage from where all the addresses will take place.Imran Khan and Asif  Zardari will address different sessions. Qadri also stated that they cannot even think of violating the Constitution as their movement is for the restoration of democracy.-Agencies

