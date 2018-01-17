India in the lap of American Deep State

Deciphering the recent threatening message of Indian Army Chief is not difficult once linked to the Trump’s foolish tweets and few similar statements from official spokespersons . Stoppage of aid and a meaningful message from CIA chief were all aimed at pressing Pakistan to act according to the will of the USA . Interestingly , this time Pakistan is in a different mood ! A clear response came up in denial of American trash allegations and the most amusing part was the phrase that Pakistan do not look forward for the aid anymore . This “Who Cares” type response from our side is shockingly surprising for the tweet happy Trump who has started complaining that CIA , FBI and NSA are creating hurdles in his way . This is not a simple complain rather pointing of a deep state which covertly operates beyond the reach of all constitutional offices and manipulates the policies of a super power at global canvas . We need to be extra cautious while dealing with regional issues as the Indo – USA nexus has matured at our doorsteps with specific agenda. CPEC remains a major irritant for India on many accounts . It is quite understandable that any project leading Pakistan towards stability has a natural quality to agitate India and the pinch is supposed to be at its peak once a hardcore extremist person like Modi is sitting at the helm of affairs as an elected representative of BJP which is well known too for religious hatred and violent anti Pakistan stance .So CPEC has been receiving the most expected response from India right from the outset . Initial objection was raised from diplomatic quarters with a baseless argument that passage of proposed route from Gilgit – Baltistan would directly threaten Indian security and to India the territory is disputed in the back drop of Kashmir issue . Lot of hue and cry was made by PM Modi during his visit to China which proved futile . Besides Pakistan’s well being , Chinese expansion in the region does not suit to India as well as to her recently found partner USA . In order to sabotage the project , a multi pronged strategy is being followed by India . Terrorism and violence in Balochistan was persistently patronized by India and number of undeniable proofs to this effect have been unearthed by Pak security outfits.Western front and LOC have been kept hostile to put a constant drag on over all defence potentials . Stage managed terrorist attacks were arranged at Indian soil to malign Pakistan . While using all tools of violence, a considerable attention was laid on media campaigning against CPEC . A well thought out media campaign was orchestrated against CPEC which left no stone unturned to prove that the project would be afailure without India and nothing positive could be expected for Pakistan .This flawed argument radiates strong anti Pakistan waves . Such negative mind set on Indian side has firmed the roots of instability in the region . If Pakistan can survive on world map while facing multiple Indian conspiracies since 1947 , then it can successfully sustain the recent Indian backed terrorism and media campaigning . Arrogance and negative criticism are the essential ingredients of Indian official statements about Pakistan. This arrogance and urge to dominate the Muslims of sub continent ultimately led towards the partition , arms race , wars and development of lethalnuclear arsenals . Pakistan has remained on reactionary mode to survive against Indian aggressive designs . There has to be an end to these hatred based policies. It is hard to comprehend that why India is so obsessed about her regional importance that she irrationally conditions CPEC’ success with her consent . India probably forgot or willfully neglected the fact that even a small country like Nepal refused to accept undue pressure in her internal matters . An introspection with true intent is required on Indian side abouther military clashes and regional disputes with neighbors . Journalists with dubious track record had been advocating for trade ties with India to avert the future military engagements in battle field , but for CPEC , they either reverse the argument or remain meaningfully silent . Trade connectivity between two major regional stake holders is not acceptable to India as she is not ready to change the lens of hatred . All efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy in bilateral relations must be supported but no worthwhile success is possible until Indian decision makers quit destructive policies and day dreaming about regional dominance by coercing the neighbors . No doubt , India is a big country but her heart is too narrow to play a lead role in complex regional scenario.Situation becomes more precarious once the frustrated Trump finds no reason to celebrate in this region against China with no control over the deep state operating right under his nose against his unholy wishes. Problem turns serious with India, sharpening her teeth furiously , while being in the lap of deep state players of USA who can fetch some joy for the foul mouth Trump by bleeding Pakistan with the same teeth .
India in the lap of American Deep State
Abdullah Mustafvi
