Myanmar police shoot dead 7 protesters in troubled Rakhine

Image result for Myanmar police shoot dead 7 protesters in troubled Rakhine

YANGON: Myanmar police shot dead seven demonstrators and 12 were injured in troubled Rakhine State, after a local gathering celebrating an ancient Buddhist Arakan kingdom turned violent.
The demonstrators gathered late on Tuesday in Mrauk U township in the northern part of Rakhine to mark the end of the Arakan kingdom, the secretary of the Rakhine state government, Tin Maung Swe, told Reuters. The violent demonstration underscores the challenges facing Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a country where dozens of ethnic groups have been clamoring for autonomy since independence from Britain in 1947.
Some 4,000 people surrounded a government building after the annual ceremony marking the demise of the Arakan kingdom over 200 years ago, Tin Maung Swe said. Organizers did not seek approval from local authorities for the gathering, he said.
“The police used rubber bullets initially but the crowd didn’t leave. Finally the security members had to shoot. The conflict happened when some people tried to seize guns from the police,” he said.
Tun Ther Sein, regional MP from Mrauk U, said some of the critically injured protesters were taken to the state capital of Sittwe, a three-hour drive south of the ancient town studded with Buddhist temples.
The Rakhine, also known as Arakanese, are one of the 135 officially recognized ethnic groups in Myanmar. Their identity is closely connected to the once powerful Arakanese kingdom along the Bay of Bengal, which was conquered by the Burmese kingdom in 1784. The kingdom was once an important stop on the old silk trade route. Tensions in Rakhine have risen since a sweeping Myanmar army operation in August inflamed communal tension and triggered an exodus of over 650,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh.

News In Pictures

We want an end to Sultanate of Sharifs: Tahirul Qadri
NAB summons Punjab CM on January 22 over Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal
We have to start surviving without U.S aid: Foreign Minister
Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups
Terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan along border with Pakistan a grave threat: Russian FM
Better, but do more: Former batsmen tell Pakistan
Myanmar police shoot dead 7 protesters in troubled Rakhine
Grand protest to start at noon today: Tahirul Qadri
Tahirul Qadri-led alliance barred from holding rally on Mall Road
NAB References: Witnesses record statements against Sharif family
Pakistan, Sri Lanka only countries that understand how to defeat terrorism: COAS
War of words between Chaudhry Nisar, Pervaiz Rashid continues

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved