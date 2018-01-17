If the men and the judges are to do every work then what is the police,civil administration or the political government for? When the hapless poor citizen of this country isn’t attended to properly and heard in the police station or in any government office where should he go? In that case then he has to willy nilly knock at the door of the Apex court or move the Army chief for the redressal of his grievances. It is,therefore,not understandable as to why the political rulers of the country feel offended if the judiciary show judicial activism or the Army authorities express their concern over the poor governance of the country because after all these two organs are very important institutions of the state and they are supposed to raise an alarm if they see groundswell of anger among the common men on poor day to day governance of the country or if there appears to be any threat to stability of the country.
Some of the politicians of the country are indulging in unwarranted mud- slinging on the higher judiciary and making trite insinuating observations against the khakis which has polluted the political atmosphere of the country to a great extent. They are sadly mistaken if they think any good would come out of it. The common man today is politically more conscious and awakened than he was yesterday. He can tell forest from the wood. He knows that politics today has become the most profitable business and many politicians on coming to power line their pockets instead of serving the teeming millions of the country who don’t know where their next meal would come from.
POSTSCRIPT : No body but the gullible believed former prime minister when he said that had he known that engaging lawyers in court cases is a costly affair he would have done something by way of carrying out law reforms when he was PM.
Judicial activism
