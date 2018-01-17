Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups

Image result for Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups

KABUL, January 17: The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday warned Pakistan of the consequences for what he said ‘supporting the illegal armed groups’.
Speaking during a consultative conference on peace in Kabul, President Ghani said supporting the illegal armed groups is like growing up snakes up in own sleeves. He said the Afghan government and nation extends the hand for peace to Pakistan insisting that supporting the illegal armed groups is like growing snakes up in own sleeves.
Ghani said that Afghanistan and Pakistan can become prosperous. “We need all-round negotiations with Pakistan. We have raised our negotiations hand,” Ghani said. President Ghani also called on the Taliban group to adopt the peace strategy and said the group should participate in intra-Afghan peace talks if they consider themselves Afghans and refrain from such acts that hand over the authorities of the country to the foreigners. – Agencies

News In Pictures

We want an end to Sultanate of Sharifs: Tahirul Qadri
NAB summons Punjab CM on January 22 over Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal
We have to start surviving without U.S aid: Foreign Minister
Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups
Terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan along border with Pakistan a grave threat: Russian FM
Better, but do more: Former batsmen tell Pakistan
Myanmar police shoot dead 7 protesters in troubled Rakhine
Grand protest to start at noon today: Tahirul Qadri
Tahirul Qadri-led alliance barred from holding rally on Mall Road
NAB References: Witnesses record statements against Sharif family
Pakistan, Sri Lanka only countries that understand how to defeat terrorism: COAS
War of words between Chaudhry Nisar, Pervaiz Rashid continues

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved