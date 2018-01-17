Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups
KABUL, January 17: The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday warned Pakistan of the consequences for what he said ‘supporting the illegal armed groups’.
Speaking during a consultative conference on peace in Kabul, President Ghani said supporting the illegal armed groups is like growing up snakes up in own sleeves. He said the Afghan government and nation extends the hand for peace to Pakistan insisting that supporting the illegal armed groups is like growing snakes up in own sleeves.
Ghani said that Afghanistan and Pakistan can become prosperous. “We need all-round negotiations with Pakistan. We have raised our negotiations hand,” Ghani said. President Ghani also called on the Taliban group to adopt the peace strategy and said the group should participate in intra-Afghan peace talks if they consider themselves Afghans and refrain from such acts that hand over the authorities of the country to the foreigners. – Agencies
