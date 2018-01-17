NAB summons Punjab CM on January 22 over Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal

LAHORE, Janfuary 17: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on January 22 over the alleged corruption scandal related to the Ashiana Housing Scheme.
According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif will appear at the NAB office in Lahore at 10am on January 22.
Punjab government spokesperson told that they have received no information regarding the summon. He stated that they are yet to receive any such notification.
According to updates, NAB summoned the Punjab CM to investigate the companies’ scandal that surfaced last year and involved 56 companies from Punjab and caused alleged corruption of Rs 80 billion.
NAB used its 1999 Ordinance to summon Shehbaz Sharif who is accused of canceling the successful auction of Ashiana Iqbal project.
The scheme had reportedly suffered from loss worth Rs 193 million. NAB sources claimed that Shehbaz Sharif was responsible for extending the project that caused damage. -Agencies

