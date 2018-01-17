We want an end to Sultanate of Sharifs: Tahirul Qadri
LAHORE, January 17: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and other opposition parties on Wednesday kicked off their movement to “force the PML-N out of power – both in the federal and provincial governments” with a protest staged on Lahore’s Mall Road.
PAT chief Tahirul Qadri arrived at the venue a little before 5pm and was welcomed by a large crowd of gathered supporters and prominent leaders from multiple political parties. PPP flags mingled with the PAT tricolour and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) green-and-red standard as supporters waited for their leaders to address the gathering.
The chiefs of PTI, PPP, Jamaat-i-Islami and the PML-Q had on Tuesday reaffirmed their pledge to be part of the inaugural rally on The Mall.
Asif Ali Zardari was slated to address the crowd before evening prayers, allowing Imran Khan to take over after maghrib after the PTI refused to share a stage with Bhutto’s party. However, that plan seemed destined for problems as the PPP co-chairman arrived late for his address.
LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Wednesday said no steps would be taken against Pakistan’s constitution and democracy, and that they only want an end of the “sultanate of Sharifs.”
Addressing the allied opposition rally, Qadri thanked leaders and workers from all political parties for attending the show of strength in Lahore. He said that they all had gathered to get justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.
“Entire political leadership is here to honour humanity, to empower the weak, to give voice to the voiceless,” the PAT chief said.
“We have gathered here to save the country from Sheikh Mujeeb of a new era.”
He lamented that the rights of the people were being usurped and the national treasury plundered in the country.
Qadri maintained that they do not want to sabotage peace in the country. “We only want put an end to your cruelty. If we had to take the law into our own hands, then we would not have tolerated tragedies.”
He stressed the protest was aimed at getting justice for the oppressed.
“The purpose of this gathering is to get rid of the enemy. We want to end the sultanate of Sharifs,” he said.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari while addressing said that the only danger to the country is from Jati Umra – the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“They do not care about Pakistan, they only care about Jati Umra,” Zardari said while addressing a joint opposition protest rally to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore.
He claimed that only the PPP cares about Pakistan, its soil, and the people of its soil.
“They [Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leaders] know that they can be disqualified anytime I wish to do so, but I just think for [the betterment] of Pakistan,” said Zardari.
The PPP co-chairman also thanked the attendees for showing solidarity with the Model Town incident victims and promised to get justice for the families of the deceased.
“My brothers and sisters, I thank you for coming to this protest here. We will get justice for Model Town victims, and Zainab,” he said, referring to the seven-year-old child brutally raped and murdered in Kasur.
He stressed, during the address, that Pakistan has a long journey ahead.
“Humans do not have a journey, nations do. We eat the crops grown on this soil, so our allegiance is with this country.”
The former president also lashed out at military dictators taking over the country and denounced martial law administrator Zia-ul-Haq’s decisions of the past.
“Dictators do not build countries, they only destroy them. The problems that we have today are gifts from Zia-ul-Haq.”
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while addressing lambasted the parliament for allowing a ‘criminal’ to be elected as a party president.
“I curse the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party,” he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) decision to elect ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as its president.
Imran was addressing a joint opposition protest rally to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore.
“The two [Sharif] brothers are responsible for the Model Town incident,” said Imran. “I can say without a speck of doubt that it [Model Town incident] was done on orders received by the police.”
He accused the Sharif brothers of being ‘fascists’ and claimed that they are not even ‘remotely democratic.’
“I know them since the past forty years,” he said. “They get people roughed up.”-Agencies
