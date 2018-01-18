Terrorizing Media in Balochistan

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan area wise, is passing through a critical phase. Recently, the journalistic community has been threatened by the Baloch outlaws in order to snatch their freedom of expression. Dozens of journalists have been killed and injured over the past few years. The killers and attackers of these journalists have not been found or punished. Outlawed but functional group, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) unveiled the most ominous of their threats ever in their communications with journalists’ representative bodies and media houses on October 4 and 7, 2017. Similarly, on October 30, the TV channels started receiving dire written threats from the banned outfit. The threat appeared in a press statement posted on www.dailysangar.com. The militant group said if its demands were not met, a complete media blackout would be enforced across Balochistan. It was further stated that after the ultimatum, the media owners, distributors, cable operators and transporters will themselves be responsible for damages.
Fresh threats, coupled with greater risks now than ever before, began to translate into reality as transporters declined taking bundles of newspapers and magazines for distribution to the province’s Baloch-majority areas after the banned BLF threatened mainstream media for what they alleged was “one-sided coverage” about them and warned that anyone associated with distributing and circulating newspapers would be a target of their ire. Transporters, hawkers and distributing companies were added to the list of ‘enemies’ that outlawed group BLF said they would target after a October 24 deadline yielded no “significant results” in the shape of “favorable coverage” in the region’s newspapers. The group warned that if the ban on sale of newspapers did not produce the desired results, the next move by them would include targeting media houses and journalists in Quetta. This warning also came in printed statements issued by the group.
The beleaguered journalists of the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran fear for their lives after receiving threats by the militant organization. Journalists file stories from Balochistan at the risk of their sanity and even lives. Caught up in this no-win situation, journalists in Balochistan have paid a steep price losing several colleagues to the non-state actors. Local journalists say over 40 journalists have been killed in the province over the last decade. The local journalists who have been observing the growing trend of violence against the media in the province believes that the threats are genuine and look serious. The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) is making desperate efforts to find an amiable solution to the crisis facing the province’s journalism practitioners. The Balochistan government has been trying to alleviate the safety and security concerns after the threats. The militant group demanded for “greater and more empathetic” media coverage. On October 26, the office of a newspaper distribution agency was attacked in Turbat in an unveiled warning to the media and journalists that the threat remained potent. Subsequently, no newspaper was distributed in the province. This prompted the official statements from All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) condemning the threats and deadlines from the militant groups and demanding protection of their interests by the government.
It is important to note that the mainstream media in Pakistan is avoiding reporting adequately on the political and security situation in Balochistan because of the deteriorating law and order situation in the province. The state is not in favor of giving coverage to these militants which have been responsible for anti-state activities in the province. These militants are being backed by the US, India and Afghanistan to create instability in the province. Different forces and groups’ intolerant behavior against media has become a daily affair. The newspapers’ distribution is being hampered and journalists and media workers’ lives involve great risk. The government has the “constitutional obligation” to ensure territorial integrity and the National Action Plan – commonly known as NAP to “uproot terrorism”. The government cannot afford glorification of the terrorists through media. The militants’ image in media will be perceived as champions. Media practitioners in Balochistan say that the local media requires both national and international media rights groups’ continued support to stand up against the pressures they face on a daily basis for stories they report. Media is known as the fourth pillar of democracy, and it can only work in a free environment.
The local journalists of Balochistan cannot even feed their children because of these journalistic hurdles. In Khuzdar city, there are around 40 vendors of newspapers and all of whom are now unemployed. They are hoping that this issue will soon be resolved. It is an open secret that the anti-Pakistan forces have speed-up their nefarious activities to destabilize Balochistan which will act as a nerve line for the CPEC project. The international media should reveal the ill motives of India and Afghanistan which has been creating unrest in the region.
Terrorizing Media in Balochistan
Waqas ur Rehman
