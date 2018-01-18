Hasan Ali Wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

Image result for Hasan Ali Wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

In the latest in his long list of accolades, Pakistan’s young sensation Hasan Ali won the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, announced on Thursday.
The 23-year-old, currently the top-ranked ODI bowler, finished the year 2017 with an impressive tally of 45 ODI wickets to his name.
He was also Player of the Series for his 13 wickets that helped Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory against India.
Pakistan’s memorable Champions Trophy 2017 victory was voted as the ICC Fans’ Moment of the Year.
Afghanistan’s young spin wizard Rashid Khan was named ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year.
India skipper Virat Kohli swept the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year title for scoring six tons in the format last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84.
The 29-year-old also won the prestigious ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.
India’s Yuzvendra Chahal won the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru.
The ICC awarded its Umpire of the Year award to Marais Erasmus.
Australia captain Steve Smith bagged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award for an awe-inspiring year with the bat.
Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali and batsman Babar Azam made it to the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.
The ICC Test Team of the Year included:
The ICC #SpiritOfCricket Award went to Anya Shrubsole of England, who won the fans’ hearts with her gesture during the Women’s World Cup 2017 semi-final against South Africa.

News In Pictures

People like Nawaz, Kh Asif have destroyed Parliament: Imran Khan
India’s confrontational attitude and huge arms build up is threat to regional peace, stability: FO
Pakistan to keep its national interests supreme; not to take dictation: Khawaja Asif
CJP expresses concerns on unavailability of health facilities across the country
AJK has huge potential for investment: President AJK
Hasan Ali Wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award
Trump denies U.S. Embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year
We want an end to Sultanate of Sharifs: Tahirul Qadri
NAB summons Punjab CM on January 22 over Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal
We have to start surviving without U.S aid: Foreign Minister
Ghani warns Pakistan of consequences for supporting illegal armed groups
Terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan along border with Pakistan a grave threat: Russian FM

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved