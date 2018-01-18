The government writ has, lately, touched its nadir and the rulers should blame none but themselves for it. Successive governments in this country over the years have been politicising the police as well as the administration by stuffing them with their cronies and blue eyed boys. Merit has been a word unknown to them. If the law and order of the country has gone from bad to worse today it is only because incompetent persons man these two vital institutions who have been inducted into them either on political basis or by obtaining money from them. Small wonder these two state organs are corrupt also . It is an established fact that when the government functionaries become corrupt they lose respect and forfeit confidence of the general public and the people at large then don’t cooperate with them also.
Recently, a number of rape cases of under age children have taken place in various parts of the country where the victims were killed also by the accused after sexually abusing them. The police has miserably failed to lay its hand on the actual culprits which is a slap on the face of the government . Those responsible for maintaining law and order would never have jogged into action in these cases , had the people not taken to street and raised a hue and cry demanding the arrest of the culprits . The media also deserved plaudits for projecting the true feelings of the people on the issue.
The general public wants not only arrest of the rapists and killers of these innocent children but their trial in the summary military courts and then their public hangings. Nothing short of these steps are going to assuage the injured feelings of the common man of this country.
Rapists need to be hanged publicly
