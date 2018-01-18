CJP expresses concerns on unavailability of health facilities across the country

Image result for CJP expresses concerns on unavailability of health facilities across the country

ISLAMABAD, January 18: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed concerns over the unavailability of health facilities in the country.
The Supreme Court Chief Justice met the adhoc body of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday to discuss the medical facilities and services for health in the country. He showed concerns on why the people are not getting proper health facilities for their survival.
He stated that the purpose of adhoc body of PMDC is to ensure merit, transparency and medical education. He directed the committee to fulfill its responsibilities without adhering to any external pressure.
The adhoc body members and Justice Nisar discussed medical facilities in the government hospitals across the country.
Earlier, he had taken suo moto notice of the poor condition of government-controlled hospitals across Lahore. Meanwhile, the district administration of Chakwal submitted the report regarding Katas Raj Temples in the Supreme Court. The hearing Of Katas Raj Temples case is scheduled on January 19. The case will be heard by three-member bench including CJP. -NNI

