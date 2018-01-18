Pakistan to keep its national interests supreme; not to take dictation: Khawaja Asif
ISLAMABAD, January 18: Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif on Thursdaysaid that Pakistan will always keep national interest supreme before taking decisions and will not take dictation from any external power or other country.
During question hour, he said “We will give priority to our own interests and will not take dictation from any power and country while taking important decisions”.
Khawaja Asif said that national interests were not kept supreme in the past but nowPakistan had been trying to play role to protect its interest. “We will continue our efforts for peace on Eastern and Western borders but dictation would be not taken from others and national interests would be kept on priority”, he maintained.
He said Pakistan trade relations with Afghanistan have been affected during the last few years. He said that Afghanistan insists to give it trade route through Wagah border which had been denied.
He said that the Speaker National Assembly has summoned the meeting of National Security Council on February 1,to discuss many issues including relation withAfghanistan.
The minister said that Pakistan’s decision to join US in 1989, 1990 and 9/11 was not in the best interest of the country.
Khawaja Asif said “Pakistan pursues the policy of peaceful neighborhood. Our focus is on maintaining and strengthening peaceful and friendly relations with all neighboring countries including China, Iran, Afghanistan and India,on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”
He said that in recent years, Pakistan had contributed hugely for the regional peace and security and taken successful military action against all elements that are detrimental to the peace and security of the region.
“Through our military operations, we have cleansed our territory of all terrorist groups that were threatening not only the peace in Pakistan but also in the region. We have deployed around 200,000 troops on our borders with Afghanistan to interdict cross border movement of the terrorist elements” he added. – DNA
Pakistan to keep its national interests supreme; not to take dictation: Khawaja Asif
ISLAMABAD, January 18: Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif on Thursdaysaid that Pakistan will always keep national interest supreme before taking decisions and will not take dictation from any external power or other country.
During question hour, he said “We will give priority to our own interests and will not take dictation from any power and country while taking important decisions”.
Khawaja Asif said that national interests were not kept supreme in the past but nowPakistan had been trying to play role to protect its interest. “We will continue our efforts for peace on Eastern and Western borders but dictation would be not taken from others and national interests would be kept on priority”, he maintained.
He said Pakistan trade relations with Afghanistan have been affected during the last few years. He said that Afghanistan insists to give it trade route through Wagah border which had been denied.
He said that the Speaker National Assembly has summoned the meeting of National Security Council on February 1,to discuss many issues including relation withAfghanistan.
The minister said that Pakistan’s decision to join US in 1989, 1990 and 9/11 was not in the best interest of the country.
Khawaja Asif said “Pakistan pursues the policy of peaceful neighborhood. Our focus is on maintaining and strengthening peaceful and friendly relations with all neighboring countries including China, Iran, Afghanistan and India,on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”
He said that in recent years, Pakistan had contributed hugely for the regional peace and security and taken successful military action against all elements that are detrimental to the peace and security of the region.
“Through our military operations, we have cleansed our territory of all terrorist groups that were threatening not only the peace in Pakistan but also in the region. We have deployed around 200,000 troops on our borders with Afghanistan to interdict cross border movement of the terrorist elements” he added. – DNA