India’s confrontational attitude and huge arms build up is threat to regional peace, stability: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (SABAH): Pakistan has said that India’s confrontational attitude and huge arms build up is a threat to regional peace and stability and may lead to strategic miscalculation.
This was stated by Foreign office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.
He said that Indian falsified claims and belligerent statements are motivated by an exaggerated view of its capabilities and hegemonic designs.
The Spokesperson said Indian Army Chief’s provocative and irresponsible statements reflect the jingoistic mindset of India which can further exacerbate the already volatile strategic environment.
He clarified that Pakistan is not desirous of escalation and has reacted with restraint but Indian mistaken belief and irresponsible rhetoric is fraught with unforeseen danger.
Dr Faisal said that Pakistan is fully capable of giving a befitting response in case of any misadventure.
He said the ongoing spree of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working boundary are aimed at diverting world attention from Indian forces` atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.
The Spokesperson said it is highly regrettable that India is not cooperating with the United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan which has the mandate to monitor the situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.
Replying to a question, he said the growth of extremist groups in India proves that terrorism has no borders and religion.
He said it is unfortunate that intolerant and extremist Indian society provides fertile breeding grounds to terrorist organizations for gaining footholds and expand.
He said increased recruitment of Al Qaeda network in India is a worrying development.
To another question, the Spokesperson said terrorism is a global menace and Pakistan’s contribution in the global war against this menace is matchless which has been acknowledged internationally.
He said through successful operation Zarb-e-Azb, Pakistan neutralized the Al Qaeda operators while its remnants fled to Afghanistan.
Referring to annual report of Stare Bank of Pakistan released in May last year, Dr Faisal said the report revealed that Pakistan incurred over 123 billion US dollars in direct and indirect losses due to war against terror from 2002 to 2017.
To a question about anti Pakistan posters appearing in US cities, the Spokesperson said we have conveyed our concerns to the United States and it has assured us that it will keep in touch with Pakistan on the matter. He said United States has also assured us that it fully respects Pakistan’s territorial integrity. – Sabah

