People like Nawaz, Kh Asif have destroyed Parliament: Imran Khan
Says Sharif family is involved in billions of rupees corruption
Calls Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif ‘security risk’ for the country
ISLAMABAD, January 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan levelled several charges of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif and his family.
In a news conference, in which he was expected to make ‘explosive revelations’, Imran said, “these people use their employees to launder money”.
He claimed that Nawaz gave Rs800 million to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
“They use Punjab Police to launder money….no wonder the state of the police in the province,” he said, adding that the Hudaibiya Paper
Mills was also established to launder money.
Reading details of misappropriation from a paper, Imran said he will share this chart with the media and submit it to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as well.
Congratulating the NAB for summoning the Punjab chief minister, Imran said the “nation stands with you [NAB chairman] and is looking up to you”.
Imran also spoke of his remarks during the Mall Road rally, stating that he had wanted to use a harsher word than laanat (curse) when he referred to the parliament which allowed Nawaz Sharif to become the head of a political party.
“A mafia has occupied the Parliament so how am I supposed to respect it,” he asked. Imran reiterated that Parliament is just a building’s name and its sanctity has to be reflected in the people that are in it.
Talking about Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who had condemned Imran’s anti-parliament tirade, the PTI chief said Asif himself has a foreign work permit and is paid a salary from a UAE company. “Which foreign minister is employed in another country,” wondered Imran.
The PTI chief also termed Asif a security risk, owing to his ‘pro-US’ stance.
“Parliamentarians destroyed the Parliament,” claimed the PTI chief, adding that people like Nawaz and Asif had destroyed the assembly.
Imran said Nawaz has to be answerable for the Rs300 billion he moved out of the country.
Answering a question about the low attendance in Wednesday’s joint opposition protest in Lahore, Imran said showing a mass gathering was not the plan. “Rather, it was about showing unity for the Model Town victims,” he stated.-Agencies
