US congressmen’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric

On 13th October 2017, two anti-Pakistan US Congressmen namely Dana Rohrabacher and Brad Sherman repeated their anti-Pakistan rhetoric during the meeting of US House of Representatives. Brad Sherman alleged human rights violations/disappearances in Sindh, while Dana Rohrabacher alleged atrocities committed by Pakistan Army in East Pakistan and resultantly Bangladesh emerged. He went on to state that the same is being repeated in Karachi with Muhajir’s community. He also underlined the need of US support to the Balochis and Sindhis who are persecuted mainly by the Pakistan Armed Forces and ISI and criticized that the control of government is with Punjabis and Pashtuns. In August 2017, Congressman Brad Sherman had sent a letter to Alice G. Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs and David Hale, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan expressing strong concerns about human rights violations in Sindh.
Sherman was joined by Representatives Barbara Comstock (R-VA), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), and Adam Schiff (D-CA). The letter raised concerns about, what they said, enforced disappearances, religious extremist attacks, and forced conversions. The letter also urged the State Department to place a priority on human rights and democracy in its interactions with the Government of Pakistan. Sherman is Chair of the Congressional Sindh Caucus, and Ranking Member on the Asia Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. India has lobbyists in the Congress as well as in the media, and they continue with their blatant propaganda campaign against Pakistan. On 17th February 2012, US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher had introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives, calling upon Pakistan to recognize the Baloch right to self- determination.
The motion had been co-sponsored by House Representatives Louie Gohmert and Steve King. The proposed bill had favoured Baloch rights of self-determination and affording an opportunity to choose their own status of a sovereign state. Such resolutions moved by a tiny minority may not have any importance, but it helps Pakistan and its institutions into disrepute. This Great Game of the US strategic map-makers has been in full play in Balochistan province for quite some time. World maps, showing Pakistan all splintered up, and Balochistan province merging with Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan region making a Greater Balochistan, were published. But situation in Balochistan has been addressed at political level; an elected government is in place; and there is let up in target killings, and incidence of insurgency has also declined. People of Balochistan are known for their patriotism; and will never be deterred by violent activities of separatists.
Meddling of some half-a-dozen US panjandrums berthed in the Congress in a matter which is strictly internal affair of Pakistan is indeed condemnable. The State Department had distanced itself of their contemptible audacity stating that neither was it involved nor did it participate in their impudent venture. But neither deep interest of the US in Balochistan nor its deep infestation of this crucial province of Pakistan is any obscure. Balochistan’s enviously-prized coastline and its critical strategic location lurks temptingly not just in the eyes of neoconservatives like Dana Rohrabacher, a habitual Pakistan-bashing Republican Congressman who had organized the above hearing. Both its armchair and active-duty strategists stood swayed by the dream of controlling the crucially-placed Balochistan to project the US power and influence in the region and beyond.
In the US, Representative Dana Rohrabacher is drawing flak for his machinations. He said the other day that the Senate Intelligence Committee questioned him about meetings and trips to Russia over the past several years as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian election meddling. He told CNN that those meetings and trips were part of his role as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Russia subcommittee dealing with the country. Leaving the Senate committee’s secure spaces after the closed-door interview, Rohrabacher said he’s “an open book” when it comes to Russia. He added: “They were just trying to detail the different things I’ve done with the Russians. I’m the chairman of the subcommittee that is the point person on our relations with Russia over these last five years. I’ve had a lot of meetings and codels (congressional delegation trips), and they were trying to make sure they understood.”
Rohrabacher has come under scrutiny for his meeting over the summer with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He said after meeting Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London that a “rendezvous” was being set up between him and Trump to relay the information he had received from Assange. Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is also reportedly interested in Rohrabacher’s meeting with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn last year. Rohrabacher is known as one of the most pro-Russia members of Congress. He has suggested following his Assange meeting that Russia was not behind the Democratic National Committee hacking during the 2016 election, disputing the consensus from the US intelligence community.
Asked whether he discussed his Assange meeting and WikiLeaks with the committee, Rohrabacher said: “Obviously, they were covering everything they wanted to cover. It was really a very open, nice meeting,” he added. “I’ve got no worries or anything.”-
US congressmen’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric
Mohammad Jamil
