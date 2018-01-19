There is no last word in politics

The combined show of political strength of PAT-PPP-PTI triumvirate in Lahore the other day in a public meeting wasn’t big enough to set the Thames on fire but it has given the government an headache which is not going to go away soon. It has been proved once again,if any proof was needed,that there is no last word in politics which is other name of political expediency. The very fact that the PPP has entered into a marriage of convenience with the PAT with which it was at daggers drawn not long ago wax eloquent of the fickleness of politics in the country.
The state of uneasiness witnessed between the PTI and PPP leadership during the course of this public rally was understandable given the fact that even now their leaders have been saying things about each other which grate on the ears of the top leaders of these parties. In these circumstances it was,therefore, not short of a miracle that Dr Qadri was able to persuade them to join his political show.
It is premature to predict how this political triumvirate shape up during the days to come. Zardari’s statement that that once the election results are known new political alliances can come into being is very meaningful. Let us keep our fingers crossed and see in which direction the wind blows.

