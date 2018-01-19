ISLAMABAD, January 19: : Just days after President Donald Trump’s tweet slamming Pakistan for ‘not doing enough’ in the fight against terrorism, a top US commander, who is overseeing the campaign in Afghanistan, reached out to the Pakistani military leadership.
The telephone call by General Josph Votel, the Centcom chief, to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was meant to deliver a message as to what exactly the Trump administration wanted from Pakistan to help end the 16-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.
Publically, the US said it wanted Pakistan to take decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. The same message was reiterated by Trump’s key aide during her recent visit to Pakistan.
But privately, Washington is pushing Islamabad to convince the Haqqani Network to come to the negotiating table, said a senior Pakistani official, who not only has direct knowledge of the development but also is part of the ongoing talks with American interlocutors.
The official, who requested not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak on the subject, insisted that the US had not made any specific demands following the Trump’s tweet. “The only demand or request they have been making is to help them restart the reconciliation process,” added the official, who would not say if Pakistan had agreed to the US request. The deadliest Afghan Taliban-linked insurgent group has long been the bone of contention between Pakistan and the US. Washington has long suspected that Islamabad is maintaining close contacts with the Haqqanis to use them as hedge against a growing Indian footprint in Afghanistan. – Agencies
U.S asks Pakistan to convince Haqqanis for talks
ISLAMABAD, January 19: : Just days after President Donald Trump’s tweet slamming Pakistan for ‘not doing enough’ in the fight against terrorism, a top US commander, who is overseeing the campaign in Afghanistan, reached out to the Pakistani military leadership.
The telephone call by General Josph Votel, the Centcom chief, to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was meant to deliver a message as to what exactly the Trump administration wanted from Pakistan to help end the 16-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.
Publically, the US said it wanted Pakistan to take decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. The same message was reiterated by Trump’s key aide during her recent visit to Pakistan.
But privately, Washington is pushing Islamabad to convince the Haqqani Network to come to the negotiating table, said a senior Pakistani official, who not only has direct knowledge of the development but also is part of the ongoing talks with American interlocutors.
The official, who requested not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak on the subject, insisted that the US had not made any specific demands following the Trump’s tweet. “The only demand or request they have been making is to help them restart the reconciliation process,” added the official, who would not say if Pakistan had agreed to the US request. The deadliest Afghan Taliban-linked insurgent group has long been the bone of contention between Pakistan and the US. Washington has long suspected that Islamabad is maintaining close contacts with the Haqqanis to use them as hedge against a growing Indian footprint in Afghanistan. – Agencies