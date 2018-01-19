3,000 more NATO forces, 1,000 U.S soldiers to arrive in Afghanistan

Image result for 3,000 more NATO forces, 1,000 U.S soldiers to arrive in Afghanistan

KABUL, January 19: The Defense Minister of Spain, María Dolores de Cospedal, met President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace on Thursday where they discussed Afghanistan’s security situation, relations between the two countries and other relevant topics.
Presidential Palace said in a statement that Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami and the Army Chief of Staff Brigadier General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali also attended the meeting.
The Spain defense minister said her country will continue its cooperation and support to Afghan Special Force under the Resolute Support mission.
She said the number of Spanish troops will increase in Afghanistan who will focus on training and building the capacity of Afghan National Defense and Security Force members.
The two sides exchanged views on strengthening security relations between the two countries, the Presidential Palace said in the statement.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani appreciated Spain’s assistance in different sectors, particularly in military, in Afghanistan .
Ghani said the Afghan government will continue to boost relations between Afghanistan and Spain. There are at least 15,000 US troops and almost 6,000 NATO forces in Afghanistan . Reports indicate that at least 3,000 NATO troops will be added to the number within the next four months. Meanwhile, an additional 1,000 US troops will be added to the number in the near future. Spain has so far sent in 29,861 troops to Afghanistan since January 2002. It has been the longest military operation of Spain’s modern armed forces, with a tragic result of 102 dead (62 of them in a aircraft crash in Turkey while they were going back home in May 2003).=DNA

News In Pictures

Pakistan concerned over reports of Indian citizens joining Al Qaeda
COAS Gen Bajwa ratifies death sentence of 10 terrorists
Shehbaz Sharif sides with Nisar in rift with Pervaiz Rasheed
Enraged protesters besiege Sohrab Goth against Naqeebullah Mehsud encounter
3,000 more NATO forces, 1,000 U.S soldiers to arrive in Afghanistan
U.S asks Pakistan to convince Haqqanis for talks
Yamin resistance in vain as NZ sweep Pakistan 5-0
Rohingya refugee leaders draw up demands ahead of repatriation
People like Nawaz, Kh Asif have destroyed Parliament: Imran Khan
India’s confrontational attitude and huge arms build up is threat to regional peace, stability: FO
Pakistan to keep its national interests supreme; not to take dictation: Khawaja Asif
CJP expresses concerns on unavailability of health facilities across the country

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved