Enraged protesters besiege Sohrab Goth against Naqeebullah Mehsud encounter
KARACHI, January 19: Protesters belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) besieged Sohrab Goth area of Karachi during Friday against the alleged encounter of Naqeebullah Mehsud.
The enraged demonstrators surrounded the area, setting tyres on fire and throwing stones at cars to block the main highway of the metropolitan. PTI leaders and workers chanted slogans against the Malir SSP Rao Anwar, demanding of his suspension from office.
The angry protesters blocked super highway and broke windows of a bus before stopping it. Police remained absent from the scene. The body of Mehsud was buried in his South Waziristan hometown. The 26-year-old’s body was brought to DI Khan and a large number of youngsters attended his funeral. They voiced criticism against the Sindh police. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud during an encounter in Karachi. He directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a report within seven days. – NNI
