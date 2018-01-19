COAS Gen Bajwa ratifies death sentence of 10 terrorists
RAWALPINDI, January 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence of another 10 hardcore terrorists, awarded by military courts.
The convicts were involved in terrorists activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.
In total these 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel while injuring 33 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts. Besides these 10, another 3 convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying period by military courts. Details of convicts are as under:- 1.Sami ur Rahman S/O Gul Habib and Azeem Khan S/O Shaiber. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Muhammad Ihsan, 9 soldiers as well as 2 police officials and injuries to 13 others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences. 2.Arshad Bilal S/O Khadim Khan and Anwar Ali S/O Fazal Ghaffar. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 9 soldiers and injuries to 9 others. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat as well as found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both were awarded death sentences. 3.Muhammad Aleem S/O Abdull Rasheed and Fazal Aleem S/O Abdul Rasheed. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 4 soldiers. – DNA
COAS Gen Bajwa ratifies death sentence of 10 terrorists
RAWALPINDI, January 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence of another 10 hardcore terrorists, awarded by military courts.
The convicts were involved in terrorists activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.
In total these 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel while injuring 33 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts. Besides these 10, another 3 convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying period by military courts. Details of convicts are as under:- 1.Sami ur Rahman S/O Gul Habib and Azeem Khan S/O Shaiber. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Muhammad Ihsan, 9 soldiers as well as 2 police officials and injuries to 13 others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences. 2.Arshad Bilal S/O Khadim Khan and Anwar Ali S/O Fazal Ghaffar. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 9 soldiers and injuries to 9 others. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat as well as found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both were awarded death sentences. 3.Muhammad Aleem S/O Abdull Rasheed and Fazal Aleem S/O Abdul Rasheed. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 4 soldiers. – DNA