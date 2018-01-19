Pakistan concerned over reports of Indian citizens joining Al Qaeda

ISLAMABADm January 19: The Foreign Office has expressed serious concerns over reports of Indian nationals joining the al Qaeda terrorist organisation.
Speaking during the weekly media briefing on Friday, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that emergence of banned terror outfit Islamic State (IS), also known by its Arabic acronym Da’ish, in India was reflective of the fact that terrorism had no roots, Express News reported.
Pakistan was determined to eradicate terrorism from its soil and the recent meetings with United States (US) officials were also aimed at finding the common targets in this regard, he said, adding that continuation of such meetings indicated that those targets had not been achieved thus far. Dr Faisal regretted the reports of Pakistani professionals being abducted in Afghanistan and forced to spy against their own country. “We are highlighting the issue of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan with the Afghanistan government,” he stated. The FO spokesperson said Da’ish, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar among other terrorist groups had safe havens in Afghanistan. “Da’ish is a threat not only to Afghanistan but to Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states among the entire region,” he said, adding that all countries in the region needed full cooperation to deal with the threat. – Agncies

