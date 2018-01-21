The latest Indo- Israel military agreements made during the course of recent visit to India by the Israeli prime minister should not be brushed aside lightly. Reports are that henceforth Israel too would be working in close collaboration with India in Afghanistan. An age old adage says enemy of your enemy is your friend and both New Delhi and Tel Aviv have, lately been working on this proverb. There is no gainsaying the fact that Pakistan has been a victim of Indian conspiracies in the past which New Delhi has been hatching against it through its agents stationed on Afghanistan under the garb of the Indian diplomats. Umpteen Indian consulates have been functioning in Afghanistan ,more than they are actually needed there,and their main task is to create troubles for us. As if they were not enough, the Israelis too are now going to join hands with them. Needless to say this new Indo – Israel strategic partnership in Afghanistan has the full blessings of Washington
This being the position our Foreign Office would have to play a proactive aggressive role in further cementing friendly ties with Beijing as well as forging closer ties with both Moscow and Tehran as without developing deeper ties with this triumvirate it would be difficult for us to effectively face this new onslaught which is going to be launched against us by both Tel Aviv and New Delhi.
New threat on our western border
