LAHORE, January 21: The Supreme Court has given 72 hours to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab to bring the investigation to its logical conclusion.
Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.
A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing its suo motu notice of the brutal murder at its Lahore Registry on Sunday.
At the last hearing on Tuesday, the court had summoned the JIT probing the incident as well as the head of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.
As the bench settled in, Pakistan Bar Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon said the parents of Zainab and seven other girls, all victims of child abuse, are en route for the hearing.
Chief Justice Nisar then remarked that they will begin proceedings once the parents are here. Later, the children’s parents, including Zainab’s paternal uncle, appeared in court.
As the hearing went under way, JIT head DIG Muhammad Idrees submitted a progress report and informed the court that Zainab’s was the eighth incident of child abuse in Kasur since June 2015.
Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that the SHOs of the two police stations, in whose jurisdictions the incidents occurred for over two years, were not removed despite so many incidents. – Agencies
SC gives 72 hours to JIT, probing Zainab’s rape & murder
