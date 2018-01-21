Committee decides to arrest SSP Rao Anwaar and other officers
KARACHI, January 21: The committee formed to probe Naqibullah case has decided to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwaar and Other officers.
The decision to all DSP’s and SHO’s in Malir was taken during a meeting the committee presided by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi. Additional Inspector General Police also invited relatives of Mehsud and assured them to provide foolproof security.
According to sources, raids were being carried out to arrest police party including Rao Anwaar.
Meanwhile, Rao Anwaar and other policemen have gone underground due to fear of arrest. No officer and policemen has appeared before committee yet, sources said.
Earlier, Sindh Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sanaullah Abbasi contacted Naqeebullah Mehsud’s family who informed him about their security concerns. Sanaullah Abbasi assured the relatives of deceased Mehsud of providing foolproof security. He also contacted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide security to the family of Naqeebullah. Earlier, Malir SSP Rao Anwar was removed from his post after the investigating committee formed to probe the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud found the 27-year-old to be innocent. The probe committee had declared SSP Rao Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless and stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist. – Agencies
