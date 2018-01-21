Trilateral contact to be helpful in eliminating terrorism: Zhang Zhixin

KABUL, January 21: A trilateral contact recently established between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan would be helpful in fighting against terrorism and ensuring peace in the region, a senior Chinese diplomat in Kabul said.
Zhang Zhixin, Charge d’Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, said
this while addressing a seminar involving Afghan and Chinese experts titled, ‘Afghanistan-China Bilateral Relations’ organized by the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies (CSRS).
Baqi Amin, head of CSRS, addressing the meeting, termed China as a kind and honest neighbour of Afghanistan and said Afghanistan needed China’s help in developing its industry, agriculture and economy.
He said China also needed Afghanistan. Calling China’s role as important in the Afghan-lead peace talks, he said: “China also can play an important role reaching understandings between Russia and the US as well as between Afghanistan and Pakistan.” Reassuring his country’s continued support for Afghanistan, Zhang Zhixin said China was trying to convert Afghanistan into an economic and political center. “We have decided to support Afghanistan in the military area and work for military’s capacity building in Afghanistan so we would be able to ensure peace in our own country and the region,” he said. – DNA

