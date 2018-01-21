Nawaz building pressure on SC to revert disqualification decision: Imran Khan

KARACHI, January 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan Sunday alleged that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has held public meetings to build pressure on the Supreme Court to take back its decision of his disqualification. “Now the motive behind NS’s public meetings has become evident with his declaration that the SC will have to take back their decision on his disqualification,” Khan said in a series of tweets this evening. “He (Nawaz) is seeking to build public pressure & in the process has let slip the fake sincerity in his desperate cry: Mujhe kyun nikala (Why I was ousted).” Imran was quoting Nawaz from his speech made during a rally in Haripur a day earlier. The PTI chief said that Nawaz has always the decision of his liking to be made, which is why he wanted a judge like Justice Qayyum “whom he could influence on writing a judgement”. Therefore, Imran added, the Supreme Court’s decision of Nawaz’s disqualification “traumatised him and has led him to carry out a campaign attacking the country’s superior judiciary.”-Agencies

